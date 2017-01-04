Ben Werdmüller

I co-founded Known.
Humanist technologist. Equality and adventures.
Anonymity is not a problem online: people behave better and their profiles are protected. Perhaps the issue was ads? https:/
Aleksandr Dugin is a fascist who wants to bring about the end times. He quite likes Donald Trump: http:/
Interesting piece on Instagram and how likes inhibit engagement. https:/
I look forward to Black Mirror showrunner Charlie Brooker's review of the year every year. 2016's is sharp as ever: https:/
Animal carcasses made of textiles, confronting one of the most violent parts of everyday life. http:/
As an atheist, I found this disappointing. Faith is important for many people, but isn't universal or required. http:/