 Skip to main content

Ben Werdmüller
 

Anonymity is not a problem online: people behave better and their profiles are protected. Perhaps the issue was ads? https://blog.coralproject.net/the-real-name-fallacy/

2 stars 0 comments

Also on: Ben Werdmuller

Ben Werdmüller
 

It's my birthday on Saturday. It'll rain, otherwise I'd organize an urban hike. What should I do? Bonus: how old do you think I'll be?

2 stars 0 comments

Also on:

Ben Werdmüller
 

Aleksandr Dugin is a fascist who wants to bring about the end times. He quite likes Donald Trump: http://katehon.com/books/katehon-3-2016

2 stars 3 comments 1

Also on:

Ben Werdmüller
 

Terrifying thread. https://twitter.com/leahmcelrath/status/816344724198064128

1 star 0 comments

Also on:

Ben Werdmüller
 

Best thing I've done so far in 2017: delete both Facebook and Twitter from my phone. Kindle and News promoted to top spots instead.

6 stars 1 comment

Also on:

Ben Werdmüller
 

Interesting piece on Instagram and how likes inhibit engagement. https://www.fastcodesign.com/3066415/how-stories-solved-instagrams-biggest-threat-self-conscious-users

1 star 0 comments 1

Also on:

Ben Werdmüller
 

Good luck! https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/manton/indie-microblogging-owning-your-short-form-writing/description

6 stars 0 comments 2

Also on:

Ben Werdmüller
 

I look forward to Black Mirror showrunner Charlie Brooker's review of the year every year. 2016's is sharp as ever: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XanyPq5BcoA

5 stars 0 comments

Also on:

Ben Werdmüller
 

Animal carcasses made of textiles, confronting one of the most violent parts of everyday life. http://www.faithistorment.com/2016/12/animal-carcasses-made-of-textiles-by-Tamara-Kostianovsky.html

1 star 0 comments 2

Also on:

Ben Werdmüller
 

As an atheist, I found this disappointing. Faith is important for many people, but isn't universal or required. http://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_58684845e4b0eb586489cb9e

1 star 5 comments

Also on: