I've been struggling to see the happy side of things lately. When so much is awful, where are your glimmers of light coming from?

family and friends

Tim Weston, Dec 19 2016 on twitter.com

time w/ close friends (no politics, no cell phones during), exercise (especially trail running), reading good books, wine, humility

Rachael, Dec 19 2016 on twitter.com

people. loved one - and also random people I don't know helping other random people I don't know, because people

ScaryMary Branscombe, Dec 19 2016 on twitter.com

change the world you can see. Not the one in the news.

Paul Ritchie, Dec 19 2016 on twitter.com

100+ collegiate solar car teams tweeting their builds, and the upcoming solar car race in Australia

worldsolarchallenge.org

Todd, Dec 19 2016 on twitter.com

You!

Matter., Dec 19 2016 on twitter.com

family, friends, music, art, work, progress. xo

Emily White, Dec 19 2016 on twitter.com

books, classics, pre-modern art and music.

Michael DiStefano, Dec 19 2016 on twitter.com

Looking forward to Christmas and Hanukkah has been helping me. A literal festival of light. ❤

Amanda Gilmore, Dec 20 2016 on twitter.com

My daughter had a heart transplant at 18. Now at 31 she has just completed her PhD thesis, Yay! (a lot of time off due health)

IndieScripter, Dec 20 2016 on twitter.com

I think your efforts are not in vain, continue it and the light will stay ahead

Kahoot, Dec 22 2016 on werd.io

