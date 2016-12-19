I've been struggling to see the happy side of things lately. When so much is awful, where are your glimmers of light coming from?
time w/ close friends (no politics, no cell phones during), exercise (especially trail running), reading good books, wine, humility
people. loved one - and also random people I don't know helping other random people I don't know, because people
change the world you can see. Not the one in the news.
100+ collegiate solar car teams tweeting their builds, and the upcoming solar car race in Australia
worldsolarchallenge.org
You!
family, friends, music, art, work, progress. xo
books, classics, pre-modern art and music.
Looking forward to Christmas and Hanukkah has been helping me. A literal festival of light. ❤
This is such a great resource that you are providing and you give it away for free. I love seeing that understand the value of providing a quality resource for free. :) :)
Wow. cool post. I’d like to write like this too – taking time and real hard work to make a great article… but I put things off too much and never seem to get started. Thanks though.
My daughter had a heart transplant at 18. Now at 31 she has just completed her PhD thesis, Yay! (a lot of time off due health)
I think your efforts are not in vain, continue it and the light will stay ahead
Kahoot, Dec 22 2016 on werd.io
Tim Weston liked this post
Eric Nakagawa 💪🏻 liked this post
Also on: @benwerd Ben Werdmüller
family and friends
Tim Weston, Dec 19 2016 on twitter.com