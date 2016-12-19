December 19, 2016
Matter's Corey Ford on the future of media - and what needs to be done to preserve democracy. I hope he's right. http://www.niemanlab.org/2016/12/the-year-of-the-rebelprenuer/
Dec 19 2016 on twitter.com
