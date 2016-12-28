 Skip to main content
Ben Werdmüller
 

People with depression are more likely to use more social media platforms. Suspect depression comes first, though. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/12/161220175543.htm

I was definitely depressed before I was on social media. Social media, particularly livejournal, has been vital in finding and maintaining support networks of people who understand the illness. It helped me feel connections to other humans at a time when I was most in danger of feeling alone.

Sana, Dec 28 2016 on werd.io

