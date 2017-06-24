Ben Werdmüller
http://www.andy-j-miller.com/ being held up as an example of a great personal website. It's beautiful. Inspiringly organic. #indieweb
24 Jun 2017
400 Bad Request, so I'll have to take your word ;)
Marcus Povey,
Jun 25 2017
on twitter.com
It looks like how I imagine Johnny Karate’s website would.
Kyle Mahan,
Jun 25 2017
on kylewm.com
It looks like how I imagine Johnny Karate's website would.
smolbrokenpolarbear,
Jun 25 2017
on twitter.com
