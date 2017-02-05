 Skip to main content
Ben Werdmüller
 

2017 is so rough that I can't even bring myself to make a superb owl joke.

31 stars 4 comments 6

They're superb owls, Brent

Kyle Mahan, Feb 05 2017 on twitter.com

Will settle for mediocre owl joke

Owen, Feb 05 2017 on twitter.com

@sarahdessen oh my, I saw this hours ago but didn't get it. I just thought you were a guy with great owl jokes.

Maria, Feb 05 2017 on twitter.com

I'm normally a hoot etc etc

Ben Werdmuller, Feb 06 2017 on twitter.com

