2017 is so rough that I can't even bring myself to make a superb owl joke.
Will settle for mediocre owl joke
@sarahdessen oh my, I saw this hours ago but didn't get it. I just thought you were a guy with great owl jokes.
I'm normally a hoot etc etc
Also on: @benwerd Ben Werdmüller
They're superb owls, Brent
Kyle Mahan, Feb 05 2017 on twitter.com