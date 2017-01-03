 Skip to main content
Ben Werdmüller
 

Aleksandr Dugin is a fascist who wants to bring about the end times. He quite likes Donald Trump: http://katehon.com/books/katehon-3-2016

Dugin is such a nutter, this whole journal is weird

Ernesto, Jan 03 2017 on twitter.com

