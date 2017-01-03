January 3, 2017
Aleksandr Dugin is a fascist who wants to bring about the end times. He quite likes Donald Trump: http://katehon.com/books/katehon-3-2016
Dugin is such a nutter, this whole journal is weird
Ernesto,
Jan 03 2017
on twitter.com
I was working and suddenly I visits your site frequently and recommended it to me to read also. The writing style is superior and the content is relevant. Thanks for the insight you provide the readers!
http://monkeygohappyaz.com/http://cookingfever.org/http://templerun2.com.br/http://retrica0.com
alicetaylor,
Jan 04 2017
on werd.io
Ernesto
liked this post
Jan 03 2017 on twitter.com
Also on:
@benwerd
Ben Werdmüller
Dugin is such a nutter, this whole journal is weird
Ernesto, Jan 03 2017 on twitter.com