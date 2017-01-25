 Skip to main content
Ben Werdmüller
 

Appalling. http://www.pbs.org/newshour/rundown/house-gop-quietly-closes-flint-mich-water-investigation/#.WId_LRprdsw.twitter

Nothing to see here. I only stopped in Flint for gas over the weekend, not water. Seemed fine. :-| :-| :-|

Noah Botimer, Jan 25 2017 on twitter.com

