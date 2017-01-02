January 2, 2017
As an atheist, I found this disappointing. Faith is important for many people, but isn't universal or required. http://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_58684845e4b0eb586489cb9e
preparing to run for office maybe?
Kyle Mahan,
Erik Bates,
me too. Although i also wonder if Zuck isn't planning to run for office or some other role where you have to pretend to believe
Rachael,
Wouldn't surprise me. That would be very interesting to watch ..
Ben Werdmuller,
nm... Of course when I call it out, it starts to work. Carry on...
