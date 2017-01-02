 Skip to main content
Ben Werdmüller
 

As an atheist, I found this disappointing. Faith is important for many people, but isn't universal or required. http://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_58684845e4b0eb586489cb9e

preparing to run for office maybe?

Kyle Mahan, Jan 02 2017 on twitter.com

seems to be a bad link.

Erik Bates, Jan 02 2017 on twitter.com

me too. Although i also wonder if Zuck isn't planning to run for office or some other role where you have to pretend to believe

Rachael, Jan 02 2017 on twitter.com

Wouldn't surprise me. That would be very interesting to watch ..

Ben Werdmuller, Jan 02 2017 on twitter.com

nm... Of course when I call it out, it starts to work. Carry on...

Erik Bates, Jan 02 2017 on twitter.com

