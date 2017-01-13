 Skip to main content
Ben Werdmüller
 

At my desk I keep: a motivational note. Some coloring-in that reminds me to stay calm and positive. And a Post-It saying I look like a duck.

3 stars 3 comments

I keep toys to remind me to have fun. My latest is an awesome K-2SO figure :)

Tim Weston, Jan 13 2017 on twitter.com

Only one of these things is actually important.

Erin Jo Richey, Jan 13 2017 on twitter.com

I know which one you're referring to, but for others who might be reading this thread: she means the duck Post-It.

Ben Werdmuller, Jan 13 2017 on twitter.com

