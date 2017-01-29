 Skip to main content
Ben Werdmüller
 

Bannon is now on the National Security Council. Republicans, I'd love to hear where you stand on all this. Urgently. https://www.washingtonpost.com/amphtml/politics/trump-holds-calls-with-putin-leaders-from-europe-and-asia/2017/01/28/42728948-e574-11e6-a547-5fb9411d332c_story.html

3 stars 0 comments 6

James M Snell liked this post

Jan 29 2017 on twitter.com

David Leavitt liked this post

Jan 29 2017 on twitter.com

Eduardo Ramirez liked this post

Jan 29 2017 on twitter.com

Jennifer Redman reshared this post

Jan 29 2017 on twitter.com

Jean Krak reshared this post

Jan 29 2017 on twitter.com

Likely 316 reshared this post

Jan 29 2017 on twitter.com

meresa reshared this post

Jan 29 2017 on twitter.com

Alfonso Carter reshared this post

Jan 29 2017 on twitter.com

Daniel C Narey reshared this post

Jan 29 2017 on twitter.com

Also on: