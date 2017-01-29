January 29, 2017
Bannon is now on the National Security Council. Republicans, I'd love to hear where you stand on all this. Urgently. https://www.washingtonpost.com/amphtml/politics/trump-holds-calls-with-putin-leaders-from-europe-and-asia/2017/01/28/42728948-e574-11e6-a547-5fb9411d332c_story.html
