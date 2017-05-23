May 23, 2017
Crazy that it's necessary, but 1Password's new travel mode keeps your accounts safe as you cross borders. I'm loyal. https://blog.agilebits.com/2017/05/18/introducing-travel-mode-protect-your-data-when-crossing-borders/
that is a slick feature. it almost makes me want to sign up for a membership (currently have the app plus pro features, but no membership)
Tim Weston,
May 23 2017
on twitter.com
D'Arcy Norman,
May 23 2017
on twitter.com
Mark_Hamilton,
May 23 2017
on twitter.com
Tim Weston, May 23 2017 on twitter.com