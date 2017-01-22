 Skip to main content
Ben Werdmüller
 

Do we know how many people protested in total? I've heard 500K in DC, 150K in Chicago, 125K in Boston, 50K in Oakland alone. Can't verify.

60k in Oakland was the OPD statement

Dave Guarino, Jan 22 2017 on twitter.com

Data docs.google.com/spreadsheets/u…

Todd, Jan 22 2017 on twitter.com

marchers are still arriving at Justin Herman Plaza, so final tally isn't in yet for SF

Carina C. Zona, Jan 22 2017 on twitter.com

twitter.com/laurabeeston/s…

Joël Franusic, Jan 22 2017 on twitter.com

just saw that some Uconn prof is tracking ests. Total approx 3.2 mill.

Jim Luke, Jan 22 2017 on twitter.com

heard 750k in LA too

Kyle Mahan, Jan 22 2017 on twitter.com

4.7m (and counting) people in total!

Ben Werdmuller, Jan 22 2017 on twitter.com

Jan 22 2017 on twitter.com

