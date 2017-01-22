January 22, 2017
Do we know how many people protested in total? I've heard 500K in DC, 150K in Chicago, 125K in Boston, 50K in Oakland alone. Can't verify.
60k in Oakland was the OPD statement
Data docs.google.com/spreadsheets/u…
marchers are still arriving at Justin Herman Plaza, so final tally isn't in yet for SF
twitter.com/laurabeeston/s…
just saw that some Uconn prof is tracking ests. Total approx 3.2 mill.
heard 750k in LA too
4.7m (and counting) people in total!
Ben Werdmüller
