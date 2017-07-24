Have a Roomba? It's been mapping your home and it's going to be selling that data. In other news, fuck everything. https://gizmodo.com/roombas-next-big-step-is-selling-maps-of-your-home-to-t-1797187829

Have a Roomba? It's been mapping your home and it's going to be selling that data. In other news, fuck everything. https:/
what are we comfortable with tech companies learning and sharing about our lives and with whom? what's private?
Depending upon where one lives, can building permits with plans be public record? Is this information already available, but not sellable?
This is richer, more accurate data. Where is your furniture? What are the most active areas of your home? Etc.
My Roomba can barely vacuum my house let alone map it.
.it's most likely that iRobot will anonymise and aggregate data - smart home device makers don't want to rob your home - but def issues here
Mary Branscombe, Jul 24 2017 on twitter.com