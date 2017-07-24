 Skip to main content


Ben Werdmüller

Have a Roomba? It's been mapping your home and it's going to be selling that data. In other news, fuck everything. https://gizmodo.com/roombas-next-big-step-is-selling-maps-of-your-home-to-t-1797187829


.it's most likely that iRobot will anonymise and aggregate data - smart home device makers don't want to rob your home - but def issues here

Mary Branscombe, Jul 24 2017 on twitter.com

what are we comfortable with tech companies learning and sharing about our lives and with whom? what's private?

Mary Branscombe, Jul 24 2017 on twitter.com

Depending upon where one lives, can building permits with plans be public record? Is this information already available, but not sellable?

joeyjoseph, Jul 24 2017 on twitter.com

This is richer, more accurate data. Where is your furniture? What are the most active areas of your home? Etc.

Ben Werdmuller, Jul 24 2017 on twitter.com

My Roomba can barely vacuum my house let alone map it.

Patrick McDermott, Jul 24 2017 on twitter.com

Mentioned in: This is why the term "late capitalism" is actually a thing. As is "platform capitalism".

Mike Caulfield, Jul 24 2017 on twitter.com

Mentioned in: you fuckers trusted a robot

hopeful girl🌿 🌥, Jul 24 2017 on twitter.com

Mentioned in: . @internetofshit

Ethan Gruber, Jul 24 2017 on twitter.com

Mentioned in: Your digital footprints... Can now include your vacuum's automated account of your home layout and habits... #dfmooc #privacy

Nicola Osborne, Jul 24 2017 on twitter.com

Mentioned in: Uhm...well...

Leni Krsová, Jul 24 2017 on twitter.com

Mentioned in: âPeople will likely click âagreeâ to whatever terms are put in front of them. [â¦] Convenience trumps privacy every time.â ðð¡

Matthias Ott, Jul 24 2017 on twitter.com

Mentioned in: Like the original Trojan Horse, probably best to just burn it.

Ӕcern Archӕology, Jul 24 2017 on twitter.com

Mentioned in: Paging @internetofshit... twitter.com/benwerd/statusâ¦

Joost van Schaik, Jul 24 2017 on twitter.com

Mentioned in: "Privacy is well on its way to become a luxury good in the future." @asymco back in 2015-16. +@RadekOnLoyalty

Roman Meliška, Jul 24 2017 on twitter.com

Mentioned in: This surveillance layer of tech is getting out of hand.

Tim Klapdor, Jul 24 2017 on twitter.com

Mentioned in: DJ Roomba! How could you betray me like this? media.giphy.com/media/KNLeobBoâ¦

Paul Rissen, Jul 24 2017 on twitter.com

Mentioned in: Cc @Kobal

Aurélien T., Jul 24 2017 on twitter.com

Mentioned in: Privacy, wat was dat ook weer?

Edwin Keulers, Jul 24 2017 on twitter.com

Mentioned in: Welcome to the Internet of Shit

Karan J, Jul 24 2017 on twitter.com

Mentioned in: Hell's bells. We need to get device companies on board with privacy, security & basic ethics. There's got to be a market for that, surely?

Helen South, Jul 24 2017 on twitter.com

Mentioned in: Wonder if echo and google home could do this too with sonar type tech.

Mehul Kar, Jul 24 2017 on twitter.com

Mentioned in: Roomba: A creepy crawly little spy. https://t.co/LSpHjgSiFM

******* Pax, Jul 25 2017 on twitter.com

Mentioned in: Â« â chose animÃ©es, avez-vous une Ã¢me ? â non, mais nous avons tes donnÃ©es et on va les vendre ! Â» Vendu par son aspirateur, quel destin !

Clochix, Jul 25 2017 on twitter.com

Mentioned in: Fuck you, Internet of Things! #InternetOfShit

@nitot@framapiaf.org, Jul 25 2017 on twitter.com

Mentioned in: Les robots aspirateurs de cette marque cartographient votre logement et le fabricant vend les donnÃ©es au + offrant.

@unicorn@mamot.fr, Jul 25 2017 on twitter.com

Mentioned in: Still want one @PhelpsieSarah ?

Elly-Mae Gadsby, Jul 25 2017 on twitter.com

Mentioned in: Oh mais niquez vous putain.

Kevin H. 🇪🇺, Jul 25 2017 on twitter.com

Mentioned in: @Jaerdoster ã½à¼¼ ã à¼½ï¾ ï¸µâ»ââ»

Julien / Sphinx, Jul 25 2017 on twitter.com

Mentioned in: Les cartes c'est pour faire la guerre et en temps de paix de l'argent

Je-Jor, Jul 25 2017 on twitter.com

Also on: