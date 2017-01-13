 Skip to main content
Ben Werdmüller
 

I don't think this is healthy. http://www.vanityfair.com/news/2017/01/will-mark-zuckerberg-be-our-next-president

i love Civilization and Risk too. dibs on the 49th presidency

Adam Marx, Jan 13 2017 on twitter.com

Nah, I'd still go with Jello Biafra then.

x kummerer, Jan 13 2017 on twitter.com

Inflated ego can be painful to others, at least.

Daniel Schildt, Jan 13 2017 on twitter.com

