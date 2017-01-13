January 13, 2017
I don't think this is healthy. http://www.vanityfair.com/news/2017/01/will-mark-zuckerberg-be-our-next-president
i love Civilization and Risk too. dibs on the 49th presidency
Nah, I'd still go with Jello Biafra then.
x kummerer,
Jan 13 2017
on twitter.com
Inflated ego can be painful to others, at least.
Daniel Schildt,
Jan 13 2017
on twitter.com
Adam Marx, Jan 13 2017 on twitter.com