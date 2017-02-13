Skip to main content
Ben Werdmüller
February 13, 2017
I love how calm it is here. The air is still and the pressure low; it feels far away from the breakneck heartbeat of everything going on in the world. I've been in California for five years and eleven months. A lot has happened; both invigorating and heartbreaking. But I'm grateful to get to be here, with my family, on the edge of the ocean and close to the sky.
