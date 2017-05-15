May 15, 2017
I will say this: the movie about all this is going to be amazing. https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/national-security/trump-revealed-highly-classified-information-to-russian-foreign-minister-and-ambassador/2017/05/15/530c172a-3960-11e7-9e48-c4f199710b69_story.html?tid=a_breakingnews&utm_term=.df43d4b21a57
😭
Ben Werdmuller,
May 15 2017
on twitter.com
I know. I know. A bit too on the nose.
Rachel Lynn Brody,
May 15 2017
on twitter.com
Esp since it will be utterly fictionalized. "Before the Great Nuking, a tale was told of a traitorous emperor of a once-great republic."
But. but, HER emai...Oh I give up.
David Mead,
May 15 2017
on twitter.com
