Ben Werdmüller
 

If you could wave a magic wand, what tech product / service would you like to see in the world that might help strengthen democracy?

Transparent mobile peer-to-peer mesh TCP/IP for when the networks (get) shut down.

FJ!! van Wingerde, Jan 30 2017 on twitter.com

Jan 30 2017 on twitter.com

