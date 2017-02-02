 Skip to main content
Ben Werdmüller
 

I'm excited to announce I've joined Matter as Director of Investments for San Francisco. Here's why: https://medium.com/matter-driven-narrative/meet-ben-3293ac936c69#.c3tczcmx1

fantastic news Ben! celebratory dinner soon.

Carla/urban_mermaid, Feb 02 2017 on twitter.com

Congrats Ben!

Ryan Singel, Feb 02 2017 on twitter.com

Congrats Ben! Let me know if you're ever in NYC!

Matt Hampel, Feb 02 2017 on twitter.com

Congratulations, Ben!!!

sarahdessen, Feb 02 2017 on twitter.com

Awesome!

Jim Pick, Feb 02 2017 on twitter.com

congratulations! Speak about a lateral move!!

Johannes Ernst, Feb 02 2017 on twitter.com

Wow Ben. That’s great news!

Jay 🇪🇺, Feb 02 2017 on twitter.com

congrats! What will happen to @withknown now?

Konrad Lischka, Feb 02 2017 on twitter.com

@erinjo is still very much running @withknown! It's not tied to me. And @mattervc is an investor!

Ben Werdmuller, Feb 02 2017 on twitter.com

Very exciting! Congratulations, Ben.

Daniel Rosewarne, Feb 02 2017 on twitter.com

Thank you!

Ben Werdmuller, Feb 02 2017 on twitter.com

Also on: Ben Werdmuller