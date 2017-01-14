 Skip to main content
Is there a real, credible alternative to Hacker News?

2 stars 4 comments

no. I've cut myself loose now for months and it's freeing.

Nick Quaranto, Jan 14 2017 on twitter.com

some folks like lobste.rs. It's hacker news-ish.

Joe Brockmeier ⚛, Jan 14 2017 on twitter.com

I would say @lobsters

Pelle Wessman, Jan 14 2017 on twitter.com

building a twitter list of people who talk about nerdy tech things perhaps?

Simon Willison, Jan 14 2017 on twitter.com

