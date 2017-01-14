January 14, 2017
Is there a real, credible alternative to Hacker News?
no. I've cut myself loose now for months and it's freeing.
Nick Quaranto,
Jan 14 2017
on twitter.com
some folks like lobste.rs. It's hacker news-ish.
Joe Brockmeier ⚛,
Jan 14 2017
on twitter.com
I would say @lobsters
Pelle Wessman,
Jan 14 2017
on twitter.com
building a twitter list of people who talk about nerdy tech things perhaps?
Simon Willison,
Jan 14 2017
on twitter.com
Keith Broughton
liked this post
Jan 14 2017 on twitter.com
Matt Haughey
liked this post
Also on:
@benwerd
no. I've cut myself loose now for months and it's freeing.
Nick Quaranto, Jan 14 2017 on twitter.com