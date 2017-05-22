May 22, 2017
I've been very blockchain-skeptical. This podcast episode is helping to change my mind a bit: http://a16z.com/2017/05/19/congressional-blockchain-caucus/
Technically the Bitcoin crypto protocol is beautiful and revolutionary. That's not enough to change the world but that's where my money is.
Major Tal,
May 22 2017
on twitter.com
Also on:
@benwerd
Ben Werdmüller
Ben Werdmuller
Technically the Bitcoin crypto protocol is beautiful and revolutionary. That's not enough to change the world but that's where my money is.
Major Tal, May 22 2017 on twitter.com