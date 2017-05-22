 Skip to main content
Ben Werdmüller
 

I've been very blockchain-skeptical. This podcast episode is helping to change my mind a bit: http://a16z.com/2017/05/19/congressional-blockchain-caucus/

Technically the Bitcoin crypto protocol is beautiful and revolutionary. That's not enough to change the world but that's where my money is.

Major Tal, May 22 2017 on twitter.com

Also on: Ben Werdmuller