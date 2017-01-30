 Skip to main content
Ben Werdmüller
 

Lots of folks talk about blockchain without knowing how it works, casting their own desires onto it. What other technologies are like this?

0 stars 5 comments

Personalised Learning = what ever your ideological leanings says it means

Tim Klapdor, Jan 30 2017 on twitter.com

GREAT answer!

Ben Werdmuller, Jan 30 2017 on twitter.com

how does blockchain compare to 2 Chainz?

Jeff Field ❄️, Jan 30 2017 on twitter.com

but I will grant that blockchain has a bit more buzz to it. I think projections always diverge more on lower-level infrastructure.

Noah Botimer, Jan 30 2017 on twitter.com

big data

machine learning

sharing economy

crowdfunding

the cloud

APIs

gamification

online communities

...need more characters :P

Ryan Barrett, Jan 30 2017 on twitter.com

Also on: Ben Werdmuller