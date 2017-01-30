January 30, 2017
Lots of folks talk about blockchain without knowing how it works, casting their own desires onto it. What other technologies are like this?
Personalised Learning = what ever your ideological leanings says it means
Tim Klapdor,
Jan 30 2017
on twitter.com
GREAT answer!
Ben Werdmuller,
Jan 30 2017
on twitter.com
how does blockchain compare to 2 Chainz?
Jeff Field ❄️,
Jan 30 2017
on twitter.com
but I will grant that blockchain has a bit more buzz to it. I think projections always diverge more on lower-level infrastructure.
Noah Botimer,
Jan 30 2017
on twitter.com
big data
machine learning
sharing economy
crowdfunding
the cloud
APIs
gamification
online communities
...need more characters :P
Ryan Barrett,
Jan 30 2017
on twitter.com
