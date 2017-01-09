 Skip to main content
Ben Werdmüller
 

Lots of people reporting that Meryl Streep criticized Trump in her speech. Very few reporting that she called on us to support journalism.

5 stars 1 comment 1

Meryl Streep explicitly called for support of the Committee to Protect Journalists. It's important. Here's the link: https://www.cpj.org/

Ben Werdmüller, Jan 09 2017 on werd.io

Jade Kurian liked this post

Jan 09 2017 on twitter.com

Tim Ereneta liked this post

Jan 09 2017 on twitter.com

Dan York liked this post

Jan 09 2017 on twitter.com

Sophia Chew liked this post

Jan 09 2017 on twitter.com

Rebecca Bowring liked this post

Jan 10 2017 on twitter.com

Sameer Karmarkar reshared this post

Jan 09 2017 on twitter.com

Also on: