January 9, 2017
Lots of people reporting that Meryl Streep criticized Trump in her speech. Very few reporting that she called on us to support journalism.
Meryl Streep explicitly called for support of the Committee to Protect Journalists. It's important. Here's the link: https://www.cpj.org/
