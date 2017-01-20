January 20, 2017
No lasting trauma from last night's accident. But I do think I woke up in a parallel universe. People keep talking about President Trump ..?
Oh my God. I'm back. I'm home. All the time, it was ... We finally really did it. Damn you! Damn you all to hell!
Ben Werdmuller,
Jan 20 2017
Um. Yes. I have some bad news.
FJ!! van Wingerde,
Jan 20 2017
Robin Berjon
Dan Lyke
Ben Werdmüller
