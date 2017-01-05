 Skip to main content
Ben Werdmüller
 

Now that 50 of the smartest people in digital media are in the wild, I wonder if any of them are founding their own startups.

it would have been cool if Medium did an exit fund of maybe 25k/person to help them start a new thing (and keep 20% stake of it?).

Matt Haughey, Jan 05 2017 on twitter.com

startups are so yesterday. They’re all getting jobs in Trump’s cabinet!

Daniel Tenner, Jan 05 2017 on twitter.com

