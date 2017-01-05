January 5, 2017
Now that 50 of the smartest people in digital media are in the wild, I wonder if any of them are founding their own startups.
it would have been cool if Medium did an exit fund of maybe 25k/person to help them start a new thing (and keep 20% stake of it?).
Matt Haughey,
Jan 05 2017
startups are so yesterday. They’re all getting jobs in Trump’s cabinet!
Daniel Tenner,
Jan 05 2017
