May 29, 2017
Opened the Mac App Store for the first time in months. There's a $30 app for writing Medium posts. Backing away slowly.
That seems absolutely ridiculous
Tim Weston,
May 29 2017
on twitter.com
But the full screen mode is so...nevermind
Brett horvath,
May 29 2017
on twitter.com
Manimal?
Kyle,
May 29 2017
on twitter.com
That's... amazing. Too bad they don't support Micropub cause then I might be tempted 😉
Aaron Parecki,
May 29 2017
on twitter.com
Isn't the @Medium App an app to help write medium posts?
Gordon Harvey 🌲⚽️ ,
May 30 2017
on twitter.com
Not on desktop. But, uh, there's a pretty good web app for that.
Ben Werdmuller,
May 30 2017
on twitter.com
Especially crazy for a site that is struggling for its identity and niche
Also on:
@benwerd
That seems absolutely ridiculous
Tim Weston, May 29 2017 on twitter.com