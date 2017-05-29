 Skip to main content
Ben Werdmüller
 

Opened the Mac App Store for the first time in months. There's a $30 app for writing Medium posts. Backing away slowly.

That seems absolutely ridiculous

Tim Weston, May 29 2017 on twitter.com

But the full screen mode is so...nevermind

Brett horvath, May 29 2017 on twitter.com

Manimal?

Kyle, May 29 2017 on twitter.com

That's... amazing. Too bad they don't support Micropub cause then I might be tempted 😉

Aaron Parecki, May 29 2017 on twitter.com

Isn't the @Medium App an app to help write medium posts?

Gordon Harvey 🌲⚽️ , May 30 2017 on twitter.com

Not on desktop. But, uh, there's a pretty good web app for that.

Ben Werdmuller, May 30 2017 on twitter.com

Especially crazy for a site that is struggling for its identity and niche

Gordon Harvey 🌲⚽️ , May 30 2017 on twitter.com

