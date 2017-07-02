Skip to main content
Ben Werdmüller
About
Known
Ben Werdmüller
Our beloved Sunfish. It's slowly dying, and I had originally bought a brand new one that was meant to greet us here this summer. But for a while it wasn't clear if we'd make it here, so I canceled the order. We're making some attempts to resurrect this one, but it might be futile. Let's see.
02 Jul 2017
Also on:
instagram