Platforms like ZeroKit are theoretically great, but the code should be auditable to protect against backdoors. https://tresorit.com/zerokit
We agree! Open source and regular 3rd-party audits are the way. We're working on both of them...
That's awesome! Looking forward to seeing. Making this stuff easy is super hard, so thank you.
Thank you! To built it, it was 1 year, to simplify it, it was 4... Glad of where we are and there's more coming up! Stay tuned...
