 Skip to main content
Ben Werdmüller
 

Platforms like ZeroKit are theoretically great, but the code should be auditable to protect against backdoors. https://tresorit.com/zerokit

1 star 3 comments

We agree! Open source and regular 3rd-party audits are the way. We're working on both of them...

David Szabo, May 23 2017 on twitter.com

That's awesome! Looking forward to seeing. Making this stuff easy is super hard, so thank you.

Ben Werdmuller, May 23 2017 on twitter.com

Thank you! To built it, it was 1 year, to simplify it, it was 4... Glad of where we are and there's more coming up! Stay tuned...

David Szabo, May 23 2017 on twitter.com

Also on: