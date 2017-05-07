 Skip to main content
Ben Werdmüller
 

Reconfirmed for myself that Shake Shack is much better than In N Out. Come at me.

3 stars 2 comments

Well Five Guys is a million times better than Shake Shack, so where does that leave In N Out?

Ivan Pope, May 07 2017 on twitter.com

Agreed but this should not be controversial. In n out is fast food &I approx $6 for a meal. Shake shake is slow AF and over $10

Akber Malik, May 07 2017 on twitter.com

