May 7, 2017
Reconfirmed for myself that Shake Shack is much better than In N Out. Come at me.
Well Five Guys is a million times better than Shake Shack, so where does that leave In N Out?
Ivan Pope,
May 07 2017
on twitter.com
Agreed but this should not be controversial. In n out is fast food &I approx $6 for a meal. Shake shake is slow AF and over $10
Akber Malik,
May 07 2017
on twitter.com
Tyler Hedrick
liked this post
May 07 2017 on twitter.com
FJ!! van Wingerde
liked this post
Akber Malik
liked this post
Also on:
Well Five Guys is a million times better than Shake Shack, so where does that leave In N Out?
Ivan Pope, May 07 2017 on twitter.com