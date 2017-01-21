Starting a new adventure next week. I can't wait to tell you about it - but I'm also sad to say goodbye to an amazing group of people.
Good luck in the next stage!
Intrigued!!!!
sarahdessen, Jan 21 2017 on twitter.com