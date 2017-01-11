 Skip to main content
Ben Werdmüller
 

Sure, sure, treason and psyops and all that. But I'm super-excited because my new glasses with my domain name on them arrive tomorrow.

That's awesome. Post a pic please when you get them. That's a cool idea

Jeremy Monroe, Jan 11 2017 on twitter.com

priorities.

Tim Weston, Jan 11 2017 on twitter.com

zennioptical.com

Ben Werdmuller, Jan 11 2017 on twitter.com

that's pretty darn neat.

Ash McAllan, Jan 11 2017 on twitter.com

