January 11, 2017
Sure, sure, treason and psyops and all that. But I'm super-excited because my new glasses with my domain name on them arrive tomorrow.
That's awesome. Post a pic please when you get them. That's a cool idea
Jeremy Monroe,
Jan 11 2017
on twitter.com
priorities.
Tim Weston,
Jan 11 2017
on twitter.com
zennioptical.com
Ben Werdmuller,
Jan 11 2017
on twitter.com
that's pretty darn neat.
Ash McAllan,
Jan 11 2017
on twitter.com
Saul
liked this post
Jan 11 2017 on twitter.com
Tim Weston
liked this post
Nick Doty
liked this post
Ash McAllan
liked this post
Kim
liked this post
(((Nicole Pank)))
liked this post
undeadbydawn
liked this post
Also on:
@benwerd
Ben Werdmüller
That's awesome. Post a pic please when you get them. That's a cool idea
Jeremy Monroe, Jan 11 2017 on twitter.com