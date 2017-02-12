February 12, 2017
Surely unconstitutional. We can't allow this to carry on. Also: are our phones becoming a single point of failure? http://www.theverge.com/2017/2/12/14583124/nasa-sidd-bikkannavar-detained-cbp-phone-search-trump-travel-ban
Alison Stanton
liked this post
Feb 12 2017 on twitter.com
Geoffery Foyle
liked this post
Carina C. Zona
reshared this post
Eric Sipple
reshared this post
Feminiraptor
reshared this post
Geoffery Foyle
reshared this post
Derek Harlan
reshared this post
Feb 13 2017 on twitter.com
Also on:
@benwerd
Ben Werdmüller