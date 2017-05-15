 Skip to main content
Ben Werdmüller
 

The MP3 is officially, legally, dead. http://gizmodo.com/developers-of-the-mp3-have-officially-killed-it-1795205540?utm_campaign=socialflow_io9_facebook&utm_source=io9_facebook&utm_medium=socialflow

maybe, or maybe the patents finally expired and Fraunhöfer want you to switch one they can still bill for tunequest.org/a-big-list-of-…

Kevin Marks, May 16 2017 on twitter.com

maybe, or maybe the patents finally expired and Fraunhöfer want you to switch one they can still bill for http://www.tunequest.org/a-big-list-of-mp3-patents/20070226/

Kevin Marks, May 16 2017 on known.kevinmarks.com

Julie Tdy, May 15 2017 on twitter.com

Mentioned in: I expect hipsters are already buying 2004 obscure MP3 players & insisting this is the true form

Martin Weller, May 15 2017 on twitter.com

