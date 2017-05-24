The pangs of "here's what we should have done" are pretty strong for me wrt Known right now. Channeling that energy to new startups.

Its good to have those lessons under your belt. Throwing yourself at something with best of intentions and full effort is the best way to learn priceless lessons. It doesn't guarantee *commercial* success, but it does guarantee *educational* success.
remember the good stuff too! you all built maybe the single most important project for the indieweb ecosystem, and still a hugely powerful and widely used tool for education, media, and individuals. that’s a lot to be proud of. much love!
I'll second Ryan's comments and raise them to the second power. WithKnown is a stunning product. A CMS, but with so much more power that it really should be an entirely new category of its own. It does what I've always wished the web could do for the past 20+ years.
I’m working through that with a few projects right now too. Hindsight and experience aren’t always kind to previous attempts. Learn, adapt…
D'Arcy Norman, May 24 2017 on twitter.com