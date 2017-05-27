 Skip to main content
Ben Werdmüller
 

Thing I would like: an audiobook service that lets people read books to their loved ones remotely and asynchronously. May build it for ma.

18 stars 5 comments

Would definitely use that to read to my nephews! Great idea.

Iain Mullan, May 27 2017 on twitter.com

So, essentially a way to record yourself reading a book aloud and have others listen to it?

Tim Weston, May 27 2017 on twitter.com

Yes, but with all the chapter saving infrastructure of audiobooks, and in a private environment that respected author / publisher rights.

Ben Werdmuller, May 27 2017 on twitter.com

I'd be game to help build this. Have worked on a book reading journal for my kids.

Eric Nakagawa 🍕💪🏻, May 27 2017 on twitter.com

people use Skype for this. There are parent kid focused services too but they find it hard to compete with just Skype

Mary Branscombe, May 27 2017 on twitter.com

Mentioned in: Hey @penguinrandom, if the recordings were private, is this something you'd object to?

Ben Werdmuller, May 27 2017 on twitter.com

Also on: