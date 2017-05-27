May 27, 2017
Thing I would like: an audiobook service that lets people read books to their loved ones remotely and asynchronously. May build it for ma.
Would definitely use that to read to my nephews! Great idea.
Iain Mullan,
May 27 2017
on twitter.com
So, essentially a way to record yourself reading a book aloud and have others listen to it?
Tim Weston,
May 27 2017
on twitter.com
Yes, but with all the chapter saving infrastructure of audiobooks, and in a private environment that respected author / publisher rights.
Ben Werdmuller,
May 27 2017
on twitter.com
I'd be game to help build this. Have worked on a book reading journal for my kids.
Eric Nakagawa 🍕💪🏻,
May 27 2017
on twitter.com
people use Skype for this. There are parent kid focused services too but they find it hard to compete with just Skype
Mary Branscombe,
May 27 2017
on twitter.com
