Things I have received a static shock from in the office today:
Every door
My computer
Post-Its
Coffee
Check into a hospital, then they can discharge you immediately!
Wow! Post-Its, that's impressive.
It's a skill.
it's your shoes.
It is. But I will spare you all from my roaming around shoeless.
didn't touch yourself?
I suspect that this a list of things you have given a static shock to, unless your office is in a van der graaf generator
Get different shoes.
x kummerer, Jan 06 2017 on twitter.com