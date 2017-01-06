 Skip to main content
Ben Werdmüller
 

Things I have received a static shock from in the office today:

Every door
My computer
Post-Its
Coffee

3 stars 8 comments

Get different shoes.

x kummerer, Jan 06 2017 on twitter.com

Check into a hospital, then they can discharge you immediately!

David Walker, Jan 06 2017 on twitter.com

Wow! Post-Its, that's impressive.

Chris R. Larson, Jan 06 2017 on twitter.com

It's a skill.

Ben Werdmuller, Jan 06 2017 on twitter.com

it's your shoes.

Dan Pupius, Jan 06 2017 on twitter.com

It is. But I will spare you all from my roaming around shoeless.

Ben Werdmuller, Jan 06 2017 on twitter.com

didn't touch yourself?

hypeJunction, Jan 06 2017 on twitter.com

I suspect that this a list of things you have given a static shock to, unless your office is in a van der graaf generator

Kevin Marks, Jan 07 2017 on known.kevinmarks.com

Ben Ward liked this post

Jan 06 2017 on twitter.com

Mark V Morvroom liked this post

Jan 06 2017 on twitter.com

Boston Bob liked this post

Jan 07 2017 on twitter.com

Also on: