February 3, 2017
Thinking of the nation's daughters and feeling my blood boil, once again. What an unpleasant, backwards message. http://www.ibtimes.com/donald-trump-white-house-dress-code-policy-female-staffers-must-dress-women-president-2485576
I'll dress like a woman by wearing thick loose jeans and a fleece #boatlife
