 Skip to main content
Ben Werdmüller
 

Thinking of the nation's daughters and feeling my blood boil, once again. What an unpleasant, backwards message. http://www.ibtimes.com/donald-trump-white-house-dress-code-policy-female-staffers-must-dress-women-president-2485576

0 stars 1 comment 2

I'll dress like a woman by wearing thick loose jeans and a fleece #boatlife

pallas, Feb 03 2017 on twitter.com

Betsy reshared this post

Feb 03 2017 on twitter.com

pallas reshared this post

Feb 03 2017 on twitter.com

Also on: