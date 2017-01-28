January 28, 2017
This applies to ALL green card holders. This will decimate families, and every industry. Insane; moronic. https://mobile.twitter.com/wpjenna/status/825422332915220480
I'm seeing mixed reports. The seven nations would make sense (as much as any of it does) but don't have confirmation.
Ben Werdmuller,
Jan 28 2017
on twitter.com
okay. It has personal relevance to me, but I'm waiting on firm facts before worrying about the actual impact
Dave Ingram,
Jan 28 2017
on twitter.com
Brad Fitzpatrick
liked this post
Jan 28 2017 on twitter.com
Nick Swarbrick ن
liked this post
DetectiveMittens Cai
reshared this post
Lisa Ballard
reshared this post
Also on:
@benwerd
Ben Werdmüller
Ben Werdmuller
I'm seeing mixed reports. The seven nations would make sense (as much as any of it does) but don't have confirmation.
Ben Werdmuller, Jan 28 2017 on twitter.com