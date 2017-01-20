January 20, 2017
Tonight my Lyft ran a stop signal and was hit by a truck. I can type this thanks to low speed limits and side air bags. Very shaken.
Please reach out to our Critical Response Team at (855)-865-9553 to report this ride.
Ask Lyft,
Jan 20 2017
on twitter.com
what!!!! Glad you're OK but do you need anything?
Kyle Mahan,
Jan 20 2017
on twitter.com
I think so! Shaken, mostly. Scary. Thanks!
Ben Werdmuller,
Jan 20 2017
on twitter.com
jfc. Hope you're OK.
Todd,
Jan 20 2017
on twitter.com
Woah, glad you're still around to tell the tale, look after yourself.
Paul,
Jan 20 2017
on twitter.com
@benwerd
Ben Werdmüller
