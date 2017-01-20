 Skip to main content
Ben Werdmüller
 

Tonight my Lyft ran a stop signal and was hit by a truck. I can type this thanks to low speed limits and side air bags. Very shaken.

Please reach out to our Critical Response Team at (855)-865-9553 to report this ride.

Ask Lyft, Jan 20 2017 on twitter.com

what!!!! Glad you're OK but do you need anything?

Kyle Mahan, Jan 20 2017 on twitter.com

I think so! Shaken, mostly. Scary. Thanks!

Ben Werdmuller, Jan 20 2017 on twitter.com

jfc. Hope you're OK.

Todd, Jan 20 2017 on twitter.com

Woah, glad you're still around to tell the tale, look after yourself.

Paul, Jan 20 2017 on twitter.com

