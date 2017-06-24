Too many projects think "if we build it they will come". It's not about building cool tech. It's about making something people need.
And marketing it right at them. Way too many people don't know the ideal solution exists.
I don't think either of those are valid examples. Both were supporting human needs (for some definition of need).
If you know who you're building for, getting the message to them becomes much easier.
Building something people need and have a budget for.
Absolutely. Need (desirability) is primary; willingness to buy (viability) and ability to build (feasibility) must also follow.
I want to hug you! So tired of the building for no reason mentality. Esp when they end up asking those who need for work to provide content.
The exception list makes for good fun tho. I'll start: Twitter, Snapchat...
