 Skip to main content


Ben Werdmüller

Too many projects think "if we build it they will come". It's not about building cool tech. It's about making something people need.


The exception list makes for good fun tho. I'll start: Twitter, Snapchat...

Jon Kreindler 🇨🇦, Jun 24 2017 on twitter.com

And marketing it right at them. Way too many people don't know the ideal solution exists.

undeadbydawn, Jun 24 2017 on twitter.com

I don't think either of those are valid examples. Both were supporting human needs (for some definition of need).

Ben Werdmuller, Jun 24 2017 on twitter.com

If you know who you're building for, getting the message to them becomes much easier.

Ben Werdmuller, Jun 24 2017 on twitter.com

Building something people need and have a budget for.

N. Clement Weather, Jun 24 2017 on twitter.com

Absolutely. Need (desirability) is primary; willingness to buy (viability) and ability to build (feasibility) must also follow.

Ben Werdmuller, Jun 24 2017 on twitter.com

1:45 at the following for the Jobs framing of the issue: youtu.be/FF-tKLISfPE

Josh Carpenter, Jun 25 2017 on twitter.com

I want to hug you! So tired of the building for no reason mentality. Esp when they end up asking those who need for work to provide content.

Aditi Juneja, Jun 25 2017 on twitter.com

Mentioned in: I agree. It's a misconception that technology is always progress.

støri, Jun 25 2017 on twitter.com

Also on: