May 17, 2017
Tools like ResistBot make direct contact less powerful, says @zeynep. For a movement to succeed it must have teeth. #nmvsummit
@botresist is building tools beyond just contacting your reps. Getting people engaged is more important than direct contact.
Gabe Ortiz,
May 17 2017
on twitter.com
Would love to talk to you. Imagine you're assuming we're just a text-to-fax service, not a civic engagement/education product...
Jason Putorti,
May 17 2017
on twitter.com
that teaches folks how engage in deeper ways over time. We're also far from done, only been live for 70 days.
Whatever you consider success, we'd like to make that a part of this, i.e. self-organization. Ping me.
@benwerd
