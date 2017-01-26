January 26, 2017
Unclear what's great again about this. http://www.slate.com/blogs/the_slatest/2017/01/25/today_in_trump_s_america_was_the_worst_day_yet.html
I really can't convey the degree to which my jaw has dropped.
Kim,
Jan 26 2017
on twitter.com
:O scary isn't it. Would you classify this as normal republican agenda or is it extreme for even them?
Al Power,
Jan 26 2017
on twitter.com
Vassil Mladjov 🏀
liked this post
Jan 26 2017 on twitter.com
manu saadia 🖖
liked this post
Vassil Mladjov 🏀
reshared this post
Also on:
@benwerd
Ben Werdmüller
I really can't convey the degree to which my jaw has dropped.
Kim, Jan 26 2017 on twitter.com