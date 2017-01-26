 Skip to main content
Unclear what's great again about this. http://www.slate.com/blogs/the_slatest/2017/01/25/today_in_trump_s_america_was_the_worst_day_yet.html

I really can't convey the degree to which my jaw has dropped.

Kim, Jan 26 2017 on twitter.com

:O scary isn't it. Would you classify this as normal republican agenda or is it extreme for even them?

Al Power, Jan 26 2017 on twitter.com

