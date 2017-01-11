 Skip to main content
Watching Obama's farewell address. Hard to imagine Trump including either Selma or Stonewall in a speech, or calling for peaceful democracy.

If Trump's first State of the Union speech is as dark as his acceptance speech we are fucked.

