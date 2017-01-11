January 11, 2017
Watching Obama's farewell address. Hard to imagine Trump including either Selma or Stonewall in a speech, or calling for peaceful democracy.
If Trump's first State of the Union speech is as dark as his acceptance speech we are fucked.
M Edward/Ed Borasky,
Jan 11 2017
on twitter.com
Roland Tanglao 猪肉面
liked this post
Jan 11 2017 on twitter.com
Tim Weston
liked this post
BuyThisPlatform
liked this post
Betsy
liked this post
Also on:
@benwerd
Ben Werdmüller
If Trump's first State of the Union speech is as dark as his acceptance speech we are fucked.
M Edward/Ed Borasky, Jan 11 2017 on twitter.com