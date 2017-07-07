 Skip to main content
We were very sad to lose my aunt Ricky this morning. I have so many good memories; I'm so proud to have this ridiculously kind, close-knit family, and she is such an important part of it. Ma declared today a celebration of her sister's freedom from pain and fear. I am taking today in that spirit, and remembering the love and good memories. IPF was a struggle, but it doesn't get to have the privilege of overshadowing the joy and light in anybody's life.

❤️

Ryan Barrett, Jul 07 2017 on snarfed.org

