Skip to main content
Toggle navigation
Ben Werdmüller
Filter content
Default content
All content
Status updates
Posts
Photos
Bookmarked pages
Audio
Events
RSVP
Recipes
Watching
Locations
About
Known
Sign in
Ben Werdmüller
July 7, 2017
We were very sad to lose my aunt Ricky this morning. I have so many good memories; I'm so proud to have this ridiculously kind, close-knit family, and she is such an important part of it. Ma declared today a celebration of her sister's freedom from pain and fear. I am taking today in that spirit, and remembering the love and good memories. IPF was a struggle, but it doesn't get to have the privilege of overshadowing the joy and light in anybody's life.
1 star
1 comment
❤️
Ryan Barrett
,
Jul 07 2017
on
snarfed.org
Also on:
instagram
❤️
Ryan Barrett, Jul 07 2017 on snarfed.org