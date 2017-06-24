Ben Werdmüller
WordPress is still the most customizable way for non-developers to host their own websites. #indieweb
24 Jun 2017
and gives them far too much risk surface exposed for a non developer to understand and secure
Mary Branscombe,
Jun 24 2017
on twitter.com
and generates the most long term security & maintenance issues if not on professional hosting. Can we start designing for maintainability?
Boris Mann,
Jun 24 2017
on twitter.com
Interesting trend I've seen in the past year: non developers billing themselves as WordPress developers and using advanced layout plugins…
Cam Cavers,
Jun 24 2017
on twitter.com
