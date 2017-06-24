 Skip to main content


Ben Werdmüller

WordPress is still the most customizable way for non-developers to host their own websites.


and gives them far too much risk surface exposed for a non developer to understand and secure

Mary Branscombe, Jun 24 2017 on twitter.com

and generates the most long term security & maintenance issues if not on professional hosting. Can we start designing for maintainability?

Boris Mann, Jun 24 2017 on twitter.com

Interesting trend I've seen in the past year: non developers billing themselves as WordPress developers and using advanced layout plugins…

Cam Cavers, Jun 24 2017 on twitter.com

