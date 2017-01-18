January 18, 2017
A-ha moment leading to unpopular opinion: Soylent doesn't replace food, but does replace *fast* food. If you snack, not a stupid investment.
if your entire diet is fast food snacks, you mean?
Mary Branscombe,
Jan 18 2017
on twitter.com
You don't replace every meal with it. But it's a useful thing to have in your bag vs, eg, a bag of chips or something.
Ben Werdmuller,
Jan 18 2017
on twitter.com
yeah; that's a huge existing market. don't feel you have to go with a dodgy startup that can't get safe food storage right
Ernesto
liked this post
Jan 18 2017 on twitter.com
Tracy Lee | ladyleet
liked this post
Also on:
@benwerd
if your entire diet is fast food snacks, you mean?
Mary Branscombe, Jan 18 2017 on twitter.com