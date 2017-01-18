 Skip to main content
Ben Werdmüller
 

A-ha moment leading to unpopular opinion: Soylent doesn't replace food, but does replace *fast* food. If you snack, not a stupid investment.

2 stars 3 comments

if your entire diet is fast food snacks, you mean?

Mary Branscombe, Jan 18 2017 on twitter.com

You don't replace every meal with it. But it's a useful thing to have in your bag vs, eg, a bag of chips or something.

Ben Werdmuller, Jan 18 2017 on twitter.com

yeah; that's a huge existing market. don't feel you have to go with a dodgy startup that can't get safe food storage right

Mary Branscombe, Jan 18 2017 on twitter.com

Ernesto liked this post

Jan 18 2017 on twitter.com

Tracy Lee | ladyleet liked this post

Jan 18 2017 on twitter.com

Also on: