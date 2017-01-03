January 3, 2017
Best thing I've done so far in 2017: delete both Facebook and Twitter from my phone. Kindle and News promoted to top spots instead.
nice. I have Twitter but only check it occasionally and basically only get notifications for DMs (which are very rare).
Noah Botimer,
Jan 03 2017
on twitter.com
Betsy
liked this post
Jan 03 2017 on twitter.com
Matt Haughey
liked this post
Rachel Sagner Buurma
liked this post
Ryan Barrett
liked this post
Jan 03 2017 on snarfed.org
Margaret Leibovic
liked this post
Also on:
@benwerd
Ben Werdmüller
nice. I have Twitter but only check it occasionally and basically only get notifications for DMs (which are very rare).
Noah Botimer, Jan 03 2017 on twitter.com