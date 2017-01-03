 Skip to main content
Ben Werdmüller
 

Best thing I've done so far in 2017: delete both Facebook and Twitter from my phone. Kindle and News promoted to top spots instead.

nice. I have Twitter but only check it occasionally and basically only get notifications for DMs (which are very rare).

Noah Botimer, Jan 03 2017 on twitter.com

