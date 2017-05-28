 Skip to main content
Ben Werdmüller
 

Having a difficult weekend for family reasons. If I owe you an email, I apologize: I'll get back to you soon, I promise.

5 stars 6 comments

hope things resolve themselves 👍🏼

Ryan Johnson, May 28 2017 on twitter.com

Sorry to hear that. 💐

Kelly Ellis, May 28 2017 on twitter.com

Sorry to hear it Ben, take care of yourself and yours. And enjoy a bit of this long weekend if you can!

Dave Guarino, May 28 2017 on twitter.com

Not sure what's going on, but sending you lots of love. 💗❤️

sarahdessen, May 28 2017 on twitter.com

Thank you, Kelly.

Ben Werdmuller, May 28 2017 on twitter.com

Sending hugs!

Marcin Wichary, May 29 2017 on twitter.com

Also on: