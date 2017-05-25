 Skip to main content
Ben Werdmüller
 

Homebrew Website Club: May 31, 2017

Create or update your personal web site!

Location: Mozilla SF, 2 Harrison St, San Francisco, CA 94105

Time:

Ends:

Discussion around the independent web, and demos of personal websites and technology.

Join a community with like-minded interests. Bring friends that want a personal site, or are interested in a healthy, independent web!

Any questions? Ask in chat: http://indiewebcamp.com/irc/today#bottom

Optional quiet writing hour starts at 5:30.

More information: https://indieweb.org/events/2017-15-31-homebrew-website-club

Facebook copy of this event: https://www.facebook.com/events/693617677491856/

0 stars 1 comment

yes

Tantek Çelik, May 25 2017 on tantek.com

Mentioned in: hosting Homebrew Website Club 17:30 @MozSF 2017-05-31! RSVP: werd.io/2017/homebrew-â¦ FB event: facebook.com/events/6936176â¦ (ttk.me t4oX1)

⚡️, May 25 2017 on twitter.com