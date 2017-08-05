Ben Werdmüller
I don't disagree. https://thenextweb.com/eu/2017/06/09/pirate-bay-founder-weve-lost-the-internet-its-all-about-damage-control-now/#.tnw_B1HiRBXk
05 Aug 2017
And the FCC is now making this infinitely worse. Not to mention the absolute technical illiteracy of Westminster.
undeadbydawn
Aug 05 2017
twitter.com
Sebastian Lasse ن
Aug 05 2017
twitter.com
Ben Werdmüller
