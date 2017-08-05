 Skip to main content


Ben Werdmüller

I don't disagree. https://thenextweb.com/eu/2017/06/09/pirate-bay-founder-weve-lost-the-internet-its-all-about-damage-control-now/#.tnw_B1HiRBXk


And the FCC is now making this infinitely worse. Not to mention the absolute technical illiteracy of Westminster.

undeadbydawn, Aug 05 2017

Sebastian Lasse ن, Aug 05 2017

